How can college students register to vote at their campus address?

MICHIGAN, USA — College students studying in Michigan from out-of-state can choose to vote in either their home state or in Michigan, but not both. Likewise, in-state students living on campus may choose to register either at their permanent home address or their campus address. A new registration automatically cancels an old one.

To register to vote in Michigan, a student must have been a resident of their city or township for at least 30 days before they vote. People can register to vote up until 8 p.m. on Election Day by visiting their local clerk’s office with proof of residency. The deadline to register online or by mail has passed.

Proof of residency can be paper or electronic, and it must include the voter’s name and the address at which they’d like to be registered. Proof could include a Michigan driver’s license or state ID, a webpage on a university student portal, financial aid documents or university registration forms, according to the state’s website. Residents must bring two different documents for proof of residency.

If a student has already registered to vote, but has since moved or would like to vote at a different address, they must re-register and update their address; otherwise, they must vote according to their old residency.

Students with Michigan driver's licenses should beware, however, that registering to vote at an address different from the one on their license will trigger a change of address on their license.

When voting in person, students will be asked to show identification. A college or university photo ID is acceptable, and it doesn’t have to include the student’s address. Voters without IDs will still be able to vote if they sign an affidavit saying they don’t have one or didn’t bring one.

University of Michigan students under stay-in-place order are still allowed to leave their residences in order to vote, register to vote or work the polls, according to the university website.

Students who have not yet turned 18 but will do so by Nov. 2 are eligible to vote in whichever way they choose, even if they’re still 17 when they cast their ballot.

