Comparing the candidates: U.S. Senate race between Gary Peters and John James

A breakdown of the platforms between Gary Peters and John James.

First-term Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) is up for re-election against U.S. Army veteran and businessman John James.

The race has attracted over $100 million and gained national attention. It is the first competitive senate race in Michigan in over 20 years.

Here is a breakdown of their platforms:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.