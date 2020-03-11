Comparing the candidates: Peter Meijer vs. Hillary Scholten for the 3rd District

Here is a breakdown of their platforms.

With Rep. Justin Amash vacating his seat in the House of Representatives, two new candidates to the political stage are running to replace him.

Republican Peter Meijer, the scion of the grocery store of the same name, is running on a platform of moderation. Democrat Hillary Scholten, a Grand Rapids based civil rights attorney, has made faith a focal point of her campaign.

Here is a breakdown of their platforms:

