NEWAYGO, Mich. - When incumbent Congressman Bill Huizenga and Democratic Party challenger Dr. Rob Davidson face each other at Newaygo High School, starting at 6 p.m., debate moderator Rich Wheater, editor of the TimesIndicator, plans to ask questions suggested by residents.

Davidson and Huizenga are seeking to represent Michigan's 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Locals are invited to suggest debate questions through a link on the River Country Chamber of Commerce website. Attendance at the Oct. 15 event will be limited to approximately 900 people. Free tickets are available at the same link.

"This is a unique opportunity for Newaygo County people to participate in something like this," said Wheater. "We're hoping to have a spirited but respectful discussion of the important issues facing America and the people of west Michigan."

Davidson and Huizenga are also scheduled to face each other in an October 30 debate sponsored by the Grand Haven Tribune.

