COOPERSVILLE, Mich. - Debbie Stabenow’s campaign tour made a few stops in West Michigan just ahead of the November elections.

The tour includes visits to manufacturers, small businesses, apple orchards, colleges, breweries, lakes, automotive plants, farmer’s markets, and workforce training centers.

On Tuesday, Stabenow was in Coopersville visiting the UA Local 174 Training Facility. She will also make a couple stops in Kalamazoo and South Haven.

Just yesterday, Vice President Mike Pence was in Walker at a voting rally, urging the crowd to vote for Stabenow's opponent John James.

