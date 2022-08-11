Dept. of Justice monitoring voting in 5 Michigan cities, including Grand Rapids

The other Michigan cities include Detroit, Flint, Pontiac and Southfield.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Justice is monitoring to make sure the rights of voters are protected in 5 Michigan cities today, including Grand Rapids.

Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, says he believes this is the first time Grand Rapids is on the list of cities being monitored by the DOJ for voting rights laws compliance. The other Michigan cities include Detroit, Flint, Pontiac and Southfield.

This is work the DOJ has done since the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed, but the number of of jurisdictions being monitored has gone up in recent years.

In 2020, 44 jurisdictions nationwide were monitored. This year, it's up to 64.

13 ON YOUR SIDE asked what types of things they are looking for:

"We are operating in the background quietly, just to be ready if anything was to happen or we need to respond to anything," said Mark Totten.

"We are looking for any signs of voter discrimination or intimidation. We certainly would be ready to respond if there were any kind of threats to election officials or those who volunteer and of course if there is any type of election fraud that is credible we could have role there as well," he explained.

Totten reiterated that having federal monitors at polling places is a longstanding tradition and said if you see anything that concerns you, call their hotline at 616-808-2140.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.