Detroit-area college professor enters 2022 MI Secretary of State race

A college professor from the metro Detroit area has entered the race to be elected as Michigan’s next Secretary of State.

Kristina Karamo, a republican, said she is running to “bring election integrity back to Michigan” after what she called a “tumultuous 2020 election cycle.”

“Running to be secretary of state is not a 'career move' for me," said Karamo. “I am running to remove corruption from our elections and from the Michigan SOS office. That corruption is a real threat to our survival as a state and as a nation. A secure election is how we the people give our consent to be governed.”

Karamo graduated from Oakland University with a B.A. in Communications, followed by an M.A. in Christian Apologetics from Biola University’s Talbot School of Theology. Currently, she serves as a Michigan Republican Party state committeewoman, as a member of Michigan’s 14th District Republican Executive Committee and as a board member for Stanton International’s Detroit affiliate.

Karamo has testified before the Michigan Legislature regarding election integrity and has also made regular appearances on programs like The Sean Hannity Show, Lou Dobbs Tonight, Fox & Friends and on Let it Rip.

“The gap between promises made by candidates and promises actually kept by those elected has always been a concern, but the current Secretary of State may have set an all-time record for failed promises,” Karamo said. “My commitment to voters will be to keep my promises. I truly believe my conservative ideas and values better align with voters across Michigan.”

More information about Karamo and her campaign can be found here. Election day for Michigan’s secretary of state is set for Nov. 8, 2022.

“Citizens across Michigan have a strong interest in investing their time and money to fix what did not work well for voters in 2020,” said Karamo. “I am running to join forces with the many patriots across Michigan who are fighting to protect our liberties now, and protect our liberties for future generations.

