MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Montcalm County voters approved the millage proposed by a Montcalm County Sheriff's Office to add more deputies to its county roads.

The passed five-year millage allows for the county to utilize $1 million to hire for 14 new positions within the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office.

Mike Williams said 11 positions were cut in 2016. But now that the millage is approved, resources will be available to protect the people in the county.

►See election results here.

"It [allows] us to fund cars, training, uniforms, equipment and everything [deputies] need to put them on the road," Williams said before it was passed.



There was an increase of 17 traffic fatalities on Montcalm County roads from after the time in 2016 when the positions were cut to 2017, according to Williams.

"Meanwhile, statewide, [traffic fatalities] dropped 3 percent," Williams said.

►See election results here.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.