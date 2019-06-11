DOUGLAS, Michigan — A last-minute candidate in the race for city council in Douglas unseated the longest-serving incumbent on election day.

Jerry Donovan decided to run for one of three seats available after learning City Clerk Pamela Aalderink mistakenly gave the three incumbents the wrong filing deadline for paperwork. As a result, each person interested in a council seat had to run as write-in candidates. Donovan campaigned heavily on social media to drum up support.

According to the unofficial results posted on the city clerk's website, Donovan came in third behind incumbent city council members Kathryn Mooradian and Cathy North. Greg Harvath finished last.

"Campaigning for City Council was an experience I'll never forget," Donovan said Wednesday morning. "The opportunity to get out and meet the voters provided an opportunity to listen and learn, which I know had a direct impact on the results."

Greg Harvath has not yet conceded defeat. In a phone interview, Harvath said, "I am waiting until the vote is certified before making a comment." Harvath tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE because it's a complete write-in election, he believes there's a chance the numbers could change.

"I'm not in a good place to comment at this time," Harvath said.

We have reached out to the city clerk's office to find out when the votes will be certified and whether there are outstanding absentee ballots that still need to be counted.

