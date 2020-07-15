East Kentwood students hosting drive-up voter registration events all week

Their goal is to register recent high school graduates before they head off to college.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A group of East Kentwood High School students are working to get more young people involved in the voting process.

This week, the students are hosting a drive-up voter registration events. The goal? Register recent high school graduates to vote before they head off to college.

Organizers said with the recent civil unrest and current political climate, there's a strong desire from the younger generation to perpetuate change -- and to do so means exercising the right to vote.

The drive-up registration events are open to everyone, not just students. They started on Tuesday and run until Friday, July 17.

Everyone in attendance is asked to remain in their cars, volunteers will walk up and assist as necessary. Masks are encouraged, as well as following all CDC and state COVID-19 safety guidelines.

All those planning to register should also be sure to bring either their Michigan driver's license or know their social security number.

Drive-Up Voter Registration Dates & Times:

Wednesday, July 15 from 12 to 8 p.m. at Celebration South, located at 1506 Eastport Dr. SE.

Thursday, July 16 from 12 to 8 p.m. at R&R Mechanical Services, located at 433 Crofton St SE.

Friday, July 17 from 12 to 8 p.m. at R&R Mechanical Services, located at 433 Crofton St SE.

