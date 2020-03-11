Live Election Results: Biden wins Wisconsin, Trump calls for recount

Election results are coming in from across DC, Maryland and Virginia. Find out the latest here.

WASHINGTON — Voters in D.C., Maryland and Virginia headed to the polls for the final day of voting on Tuesday to cast their ballots for the next president of the United States, along with more than a dozen congressional seats and at least one statewide ballot initiative.

Live Updates

2:35 p.m. -- AP reports Joe Biden as the projected winner in Wisconsin, bringing his electoral votes to 248. President Trump's campaign has signaled they want a recount of the state's votes.

1:05 p.m. -- Protesters with Extinction Rebellion D.C. rally near Union Station. The group said their plan is to march to Fox News, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and the American Petroleum Institute.

12:31 p.m. -- 273,668 votes have been counted in D.C. Officials said 295,969 were cast before Election Day. So, there are more than 25,000 plus the quantity actually cast on Election Day left to go, D.C. Council reports.

12:17 p.m. -- Joe Biden wins Maine with at least one electoral votes, CBS News projects.

11:34 a.m. -- Small crowd gathers at Black Lives Matter Plaza. One person was seen with a mic. At this time, there were no major clashes happening.

11:30 a.m. -- Democrat Elaine Luria is the projected winner for re-election to the U.S. House in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, according to AP.

11:20 a.m. -- The Associated Press reports that Donald McEachin is the projected winner in Virginia's 4th Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives.

10:15 a.m. -- Maryland Board of Elections officials say a technical hiccup involving thumb drives used to transfer data from voter scanners to the central vote system database led to slow and partial results reported in Maryland's five biggest counties, including Montgomery and Prince George's Counties, on election night. The BOE says it's working to resolve the issue and will update numbers for the outstanding counties at 4:30 p.m.

9:30 a.m. -- Maryland provides an update on the counting of remaining votes in the state.

9:13 a.m. -- Most incumbents are expected to win D.C. Council seats, but with so many mail-in ballots still left to be counted, no races have been called, including the more contentious at-large bid.

3:50 a.m. -- Joe Biden releases a statement after President Trump claims a too early to call victory for the presidency.

“If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort. And they will prevail.”

2:55 a.m. -- Biden has flipped Arizona, with AP declaring him the state's projected winner. It's only the second time since 1948 the state has voted blue.

2:20 a.m. -- President Trump speaks from the White House, with several key battleground states still undecided. Trump highlights big wins in Florida, Texas and Ohio and falsely claims a win in Georgia, as a projected winner has not been called there by WUSA9 or its news partners, the AP and CBS.

2:14 a.m. -- Crowds have mostly dissipated from Black Lives Matter Plaza.

1:45 a.m. -- D.C.'s Board of Elections is reporting results from 100,000 of the 202,000 mail-in ballots received, meaning only half of the mail-in ballots have been counted. They will continue tabulating votes through Nov. 13.

1:36 a.m. -- A crowd of a couple of hundred people walks along 14th Street, away from police officers.

1:11 a.m. – President Donald Trump projected to win Texas, a key battleground state that he also won in 2016, according to AP.

12:59 a.m. -- Voters have approved a referendum that puts next year’s redistricting in Virginia in the hands of a bipartisan commission, according to AP.

12:57 a.m.: Maryland voters have said "yes" to expanding gambling, joining D.C. and Virginia in legalizing sports betting. The ballot referendum stipulated that the revenue generated would be used primarily for funding public education.



12:49 a.m. -- Joe Biden speaks from Wilmington, Delaware. He calls for patience as many key battleground states do not have projected winners as of early Wednesday morning.

12:45 a.m. -- President Donald Trump projected to win Florida, according to the Associated Press.

12:40 a.m. -- A trash can is set on fire near the intersection of Florida Ave. and Connecticut Ave. near Adams Morgan. Crowds have been dwindling since just after midnight.

12:35 a.m. -- Crowds are thinning out at Black Lives Matter Plaza after many were gathered earlier Tuesday evening to watch election results come in.

12:21 a.m. -- During a news conference with Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the information police originally released about the stabbing on New York Avenue was preliminary in nature and oftentimes it changes. He said they have no information on who the suspects are affiliated with and that they have interviewed the victims at the hospital. He said he didn't feel like tensions were high last night in D.C.

12:15 a.m. -- CBS News is reporting that results for the US presidency from the state of Georgia will not be projected until later on Wednesday due to Fulton County, one of the state's biggest counties, stop counting votes around midnight.

12:10 a.m. -- Ohio projected to vote for President Donald J. Trump, according to CBS News.

12 a.m. -- Rep. Bobby Scott wins re-election to U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District.

11: 58 p.m.-- The Associated Press reports that all 8 incumbents in Maryland won re-election in the U.S. House of Representatives races.

11:58 p.m. -- Rep. Andy Harris wins re-election to U.S. House in Maryland's 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

11:53 p.m. --Things have changed at BLM Plaza. A very large crowd has moved south onto the plaza from K Street, Northwest. They are covered by umbrellas with a few fireworks being shot into the air.

11:42 p.m. -- Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger wins re-election to U.S. House in Maryland's 2nd Congressional District.

11:31 p.m. -- Rep. Jamie Raskin wins re-election to U.S. House in Maryland's 8th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

11:27 p.m. -- Rep. John Sarbanes from Maryland's 3rd Congressional District and Rep. Kweisi Mfume from Maryland's 7th Congressional District has been called as projected winners for re-election. See more results from Maryland congressional races here.

11:11 p.m. -- More and more results are coming in across the US for the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. To keep up with results, view our map here.

11:06 p.m. -- The Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that three people have been arrested so far in DC amid many people gathered in Black Lives Matters Plaza to watch election results. For the most part, it has been mostly peaceful in the area.

10:53 p.m. -- Democrats Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones, both from New York, are projected to become the first Black and openly gay members of Congress, according to CBS News.

10:30 p.m. -- Rep. Jennifer Wexton projected to win re-election to U.S. House in Virginia's 10th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

10:27 p.m. -- Rep. Anthony Brown projected to win Maryland's 4th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

10:16 p.m. -- Rep. Steny Hoyer wins re-election to U.S. House in Maryland's 5th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

10:10 p.m. -- Virginia results becoming more clear, Maryland with very few races called.

10:02 p.m. -- First unrest of the night. WUSA9's Eric Flack witnessed a young person in a light up mask made famous by “The Purge” movies chased by DC Police before slipping and slamming into a curb where cops got him. He was part of a larger roving group wearing similar masks. One carrying a bat.

9:58 p.m. -- A bunch of counties in Virginia have hit 100% reporting, but Northern Virginia is not among them. To learn more from our election maps, click here.

9:40 p.m. -- With huge voting lines still being seen in Calvert County, Maryland. One family bought 40 pizzas to deliver to polling places across the county. One member of the family said voters were so dedicated that she wanted to show her appreciation. No matter their political party.

The line is STILL moving in Calvert County. One family bought 40 pizzas to deliver to polling places across the county.

9:20 p.m. -- More people have congregated at Black Lives Matter Plaza as more Election Day results come in from across the DMV and country. It has been super peaceful so far, but many businesses in the area have boarded up doors and windows with concerns over vandalism as things get late.

9:10 p.m. -- Democrats are projected to flip a Colorado U.S. Senate seat, one of a few key victories that could help their party flip the Senate.

9 p.m. -- Delaware's Sarah McBride becomes the nation's first openly transgender state senator.

8:50 p.m. -- Senate results from across the country are coming in, and Democrats could flip it with key seats up for Republicans. To follow the results, click here.

8:47 p.m. -- Republican Ben Cline wins re-election to U.S. House in Virginia's 6th Congressional District, according to Associated Press.

8:26 p.m. -- Former Vice President Joe Biden projected to win the District of Columbia, according to CBS News

8:25 p.m. -- Republican Rob Wittman wins re-election to U.S. House in Virginia's 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

8:24 p.m. -- Democrat Donald Beyer wins re-election to U.S. House in Virginia's 8th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

8:04 p.m. -- Former Vice President Joe Biden wins Maryland, according to the AP.

8 p.m. -- Election polls close in Washington D.C.

8 p.m. -- A Black man in a MAGA shirt escorted out of Black Lives Matter Plaza after he reportedly started yelling offensive things about George Floyd.

7:56 p.m. -- Calvert County voters are still in line, waiting to vote in the dark. Some have been there for over two hours. The ACLU of Maryland is reminding voters to stay in line where they are and not to bounce around to other voting locations with polls now closed.

7:40 p.m. -- The Associated Press projects that Joe Biden will win the 13 electoral votes in Virginia.

7:31 p.m.: The Associated Press is reporting that President Trump has won in West Virginia and Republican Shelley Moore Capito wion reelection to the U.S. Senate.

7:02 p.m.: Sen. Mark Warner has scored a resounding victory as the incumbent in Virginia’s Senate race, defeating Republican candidate Daniel Gade, according to the Associated Press.

7 p.m.: Polls have closed in Virginia, meaning the state can start tabulating votes. Check here for LIVE election results as they come in.

6:18 p.m.: With less than two hours before polls close in D.C., crowds are gathering outside the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza. The atmosphere is being described as a "calm festival" and there is no police presence at the fence line, like prior days.

5:55 p.m.: Montgomery Co Board of Elections is reporting 15 -minute wait at Damascus High School and a 5-minute wait at Silver Spring Civic Building. So far, the in-person voting totals are 372,550 in Maryland and 36,600 in Montgomery.

5:34 p.m. -- Calvert County officials are reporting a wave of red in voter turnout, with 4,379 Republican in-person votes and 7,461 Republican early votes compared to 1,519 Democratic in-person votes and 4,394 Democratic early votes; 3,872 other votes were recorded both in-person and early as "other."

5:00 p.m. -- Go-Go Music has arrived at a festive Black Lives Matter Plaza, just outside of the White House.

4:45 p.m. -- Long lines reported at Tuscarora High School in Frederick.

4:15 p.m. -- Maryland

1,371,823 -- mail-in ballots received (81.5% of sent)

983,306 -- early voters

57.3% -- voters casting a ballot before Election Day

4:13 p.m. -- Virginia Department of Elections reports only "minor hiccups" at polls throughout the state saying "no news is good news." Though lines are relatively short now, Virginia is expecting larger crowds in the 5-7 p.m. timeframe.

4:02 p.m. -- Maryland Board of Elections reports that 311,355 voters have voted across the state as of 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. -- Lines have been short at most in-person polling locations in Prince George’s County thanks to heavy early voting turnout, according to county leaders.

3:20 p.m.-- The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted to keep four polling places open longer because they opened late on Election Day.

3:04 p.m. -- Early voting records have been shattered across the DMV this election season as crowds make their way to BLM Plaza in D.C. before the polls close.

2:40 p.m. -- Calvert County Election Day voter turnout as of 11 a.m. is 1,965 Republican, 747 Democrat and 757 other, a Calvert County Government spokesperson told WUSA9 Reporter Kolbie Satterfield. The county's early voting turnout is also higher than in previous years.

1:27 p.m. -- Washington Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks told WUSA9 Darren Haynes that he didn't vote until his 40s-- that was in 2008. Now, he's out encouraging voters to cast their ballot.

1:25 p.m. -- A voter reports waiting 2 hours, 6 minutes and 35 seconds at Northern High School in Calvert County.

1:15 p.m. -- When will we know who is president? Here's a look at the process of how races are called: VERIFY: Just because you say you won, doesn't mean you did. Here is how election results are projected

12:25 p.m. -- Calvert County voters waiting outside of Northern High School tell us they have been in line to cast their ballot for up to two hours.

12:22 p.m. -- There are crowds of people with flags and signs outside of the White House on Election Day. People have started to post signs on the boarded-up fencing surrounding the White House. Others have flags and shirts with the 2020 Presidential candidates on them.

11:49 a.m. -- Crews have set up fences on 15th and H Street in the District on Election Day ahead of possible protests.

11:44 a.m. -- Dozens of voters are waiting outside of the Northern High School polling center in Calvert County to cast their ballot on Election Day. A Maryland voter in line told us Northern High is one of five polling locations in the county. SKY9 footage shows a line of voters wrapped around the building.

11:40 a.m. -- WUSA9 Reporter Jess Arnold reports no lines outside Gaithersburg High School. One candidate told her there was a line earlier in the day but it's now going smoothly.

11:06 a.m. -- Virginia has reported minor voting issues such as machines that were not operating at the start of Election Day. Those centers have since been able to continue voting and there was no indication there that voters weren't able to cast a ballot.

11:04 a.m. -- Virginia has seen swift movement in the polls and voters have been able to come in and out at the polling locations, Virginia Board of Elections officials said.

11:00 a.m. -- Maryland Board of Elections and Virginia Board of Elections officials provide an update on Election Day voting.

10:28 a.m. -- D.C. Board of Elections tells us there aren’t long lines at polling centers anywhere in the District.

10:17 a.m. -- WUSA9 Anchor Adam Longo reports that there is no line at Clarksburg High School in Montgomery County. Other areas in DMV are also reporting no long lines.

10:06 a.m.-- D.C. Board of Elections crews are at work processing drop-box ballots on Election Day.

9:59 a.m. -- A Maryland voter at Northern High School in Calvert County said she's been in line for an hour and is just now seeing the building entrance. Dr. Wendy Bohan said she estimates that there are 200-300 people in line and spotted one man without a mask. She also said that voters in line are excited and "pretty jovial and in good spirits" despite the cold and windy weather conditions.

9:31 a.m. -- There are ballot-scanning issues at Tyler Elementary and Battlefied High in Prince William County, Va., according to Michele L. White, Director of Elections for Prince William County Office of Elections. Officials said they've printed new ballots and sent new additional equipment to the locations. Affected voters will have their ballot counted either by tallying these ballots by hand or hopefully rescanning in the newly deployed equipment. There is no long line outside that location.

8:45 a.m. -- More businesses are boarded up ahead of possible Election Day protests and unrests. Since last reported two days ago, more plywood has gone up. According to WUSA9 Reporter, Zach Merchant about 75% of businesses and buildings around the White House and Black Lives Matter Plaza are boarded up this morning. This also includes many other buildings farther out from that central area.

7:48 a.m. -- D.C. Police release a list of parking restrictions and possible street closures ahead of protests on and after Election Day. View the list of closures below:

MPD would like to inform the public of parking restrictions and potential street closures in reference to First Amendment demonstrations that are scheduled to occur on 11/3/20-11/4/20 in the District.



7:03 a.m. -- Councilman Charles Allen reports that nearly 283,000 D.C. voters have already cast their ballots during early voting. For Election Day the District has 55 secure drop-off boxes and 95 voting centers.

7 a.m. -- Polls are officially open across D.C., Maryland and Virginia for Election Day. Polls close at 8 p.m. in D.C. and Maryland and at 7 p.m. in Virginia.

6:45 a.m. -- Washington Football Team President Jason Wright tells WUSA9 Reporter Michael Quander that team officials are outside of the FedEx Field polling center to encourage people to vote, to provide meals and to provide vouchers from Lyft to get residents to the polls. He said they are using their connections and resources to make sure residents cast their ballot on Election Day. "We just recognize that there are barriers to voting in our nation today and we just want to do our part," said Wright.

6:28 a.m. -- Polls are officially open in Virginia. Election officials in Fairfax County say they expect lines to move quickly on this Election Day since about half of the county's residents voted early.

6:02 a.m. -- There are already dozens of people making their way inside the Fairfax County Government Center to vote Tuesday morning. Nearly 50% of residents in Fairfax County have already cast their ballot, a board of elections official said.

5:58 a.m. -- WUSA9 Anchor Adam Longo is at Clarksburg High School where voting officials are setting up for Election Day in Montgomery County.

5:48 a.m. -- Voting preparations are underway at FedEx Field. The Washington Football team transformed the stadium into a super-voting center to accommodate Prince George’s County residents.

5:23 a.m. -- Poll workers in Fairfax County, Va. have started to show up at the Fairfax County Government Center at 4 a.m. this morning to prepare for Virginia voters to arrive at 6 a.m.

