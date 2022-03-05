Here's a look at important proposals on the ballot this Election Day

Polls are open until 8 p.m. in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday, May 3 is Election Day in some West Michigan communities. Voters will head to the polls in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties to make their voices heard.

Voters will be deciding on several important tax proposals on the ballots in Muskegon and Kent counties, in particular.

In Wyoming, the city is asking residents to pass two proposals that would support the fire department, police department and improve the city’s parks.

One proposal would reduce income tax in Wyoming by about 60% over the next two years. Since this creates a gap in funding, city officials are also proposing a 1% income tax on residents and a .5% income tax on nonresidents working in the city. This would raise an estimated $6 million for the city.

Leaders say the funding would allow for the hiring of 27 firefighters and 13 police officers. An additional $600,000 would be set aside annually to improve the city's parks.

Wyoming City Manager Curtis Holt said the combination of the tax proposals will save residents money.

"We realized looking at the income tax, when you compare the income tax to the millage, it's far less costly for residents if we use the income tax option, because then there would be additional revenues created by nonresidents who work in the city of Wyoming," said Holt.

Holt says if the two proposals don't pass, the only possible funding source is a millage increase.

Also in Kent County, residents in the 74th House District will be choosing their next state representative.

Voters will decide between Democrat Carol Glanville and Republican Robert Regan. The seat opened in November 2021 when Mark Huizenga was elected to the State Senate.

The 74th House District includes Walker, Grandville, parts of Grand Rapids and north to Kent City.

In Muskegon County, voters are being asked to approve a millage to increase funding for special education. School administrators at the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) say the funding would bridge a decades-old gap.

Because state funding only covers a portion of the cost of special education programs, MAISD officials estimate the gap to now be an estimated $20 million each year.

The proposal would boost the amount collected under the district’s current rate, expected to bring in an estimated $8.7 million in new funding through 2031.

On its website, MAISD outlines the annual amount school districts would save each year if the proposal passes.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. Registration information, in-depth proposal breakdowns and more are available online for Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

