What you need to know about Election Day in Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — Election Day is here.

Millions of people have already case their vote in this year's presidential election. But millions more are likely to vote in person.

Here's what you need to know about Nov. 3 in Michigan:

How to vote in person?

In order to vote in person, voters can head to the polls for early voting or on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, according to the Department of State website. As long as someone is on the line to vote by 8 p.m., they are entitled to vote, even if they have to wait until after the polls close because of lines. The website also includes information about how voters with disabilities can vote.

Michigan voters are encouraged but not required to wear masks when voting in person.

How to find your polling place

First, the location of your polling place can be found on the Voter ID card you received when you registered to vote. As long as you are at the correct location, you will not need the card to vote. The Voter Identification card is simply for your reference, your name will appear on the registration list at your precinct.

Second, you can find your precinct by visiting the Michigan Voter Information Center website. Click on "Where is my polling place" and you'll be able to search using some basic information or with your driver's license.

After you fill out the form, click "search." If you're registered to vote, the location of your polling place will pop up, along with more information including a preview of the ballot or how to vote using an absentee ballot.

Why election results could be delayed

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that 1.6 million citizens voted by mail in Michigan’s primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Due to the high quantity of absentee ballots, full results weren’t reported until late Wednesday, Aug. 5.

This is because, according to the state, the influx in absentee ballots creates more activity for election officials on election day and requires additional time before unofficial results can be reported. This could cause a delay during the upcoming election day, as Benson expects absentee voting for the general election to be double that of the primary.

Are guns allowed at the polls?

Michigan Secretary of State attempted to ban the open display guns at polling locations. But a Michigan judge blocked the ban, meaning they're still allowed.

Critics argued that Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process as required under state law.

