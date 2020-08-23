Election officials criticize Detroit primary ballot counts

A report showed 72% of absentee voting precincts in Detroit had ballot tallies that were out of balance by at least one ballot.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan election officials say issues with counting primary ballots in Detroit are “alarming.”

The Detroit News reports that all four members of the State Board of Canvassers criticized issues with ballot counting and one questioned whether the secretary of state should step in for November.

The questions came after the newspaper's report showing 72% of absentee voting precincts in Detroit had ballot tallies that were out of balance by at least one ballot.

That meant that voter tracked in precinct poll books didn't equal the number of ballots counted.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.