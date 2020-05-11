Election reporting errors in Muskegon County show Trump actually lost the county

The reporting error also impacted a close race for drain commission in the county.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Election reporting errors in Muskegon County have revealed that President Donald Trump did not beat Democratic challenger Joe Biden, and that another close race was impacted by the mistakes.

The Muskegon County Board of Canvassers started work to certify the election Thursday morning, and told 13 ON YOUR SIDE it will go into next week too.

One mistake found late Wednesday afternoon was that the "day of in-person voting" in Casnovia Township was mistakenly added twice to the county’s cumulative results.

The same thing happened at one precinct in North Muskegon where, according to the Muskegon County Clerk's Office, absentee ballot votes were entered twice.

Cumulative results posted on the county clerk's website showed Trump beat Biden in Muskegon County by 19 votes. That information included the double reporting of votes in Casnovia Township. The mistake was corrected, and the new cumulative results were posted around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The unofficial results show Biden up 964 votes.

The reporting error also impacted a close race for drain commission in the county, with the extra votes removed, Democratic Drain Commission Brenda More beat her Republican challenger Chris Seastrom.

