Election Results | Michigan governor’s race

Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer faced off against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in Tuesday's Midterm Election.

MICHIGAN, USA — Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing off against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in Tuesday's Midterm Election.

Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on election night.

Leading up to election day, incumbent democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a tight lead over republican hopeful Tudor Dixon. When polls opened Tuesday, Whitmer held only a 3.5% lead over Dixon.

