EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn't called Michigan

There are over 1 million ballots left to be counted in Michigan, many coming from the Democratic stronghold of Detroit.

That makes the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden too early for the Associated Press to call.

Michigan is among a handful of battleground states where Trump prematurely claimed early Wednesday he was “winning” the contest with Biden. Both are locked in a tight race for the 270 electors needed to win the presidency.

More than 5.26 million votes have been cast in Michigan and many of the ballots left to be counted were submitted by mail, a way of voting that favors Biden. Of those, a significant number were from Wayne County, home to heavily Democratic Detroit.

