Michigan businessman John James, a U.S. military veteran who received an endorsement from President Donald Trump, has emerged as the GOP candidate tasked with unseating incumbent U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

James bested fellow Republican candidate Sandy Pensler of Grosse Pointe in Michigan’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

James will take on Stabenow, a Democrat, who is seeking a fourth six-year term.

James, 37, a former U.S. Army pilot, touted endorsements from Right to Life of Michigan and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. But it was the endorsement from Trump that many say sealed the deal.

Trump on July 27 endorsed James in Michigan's Republican primary, calling him a “spectacular" candidate. The president in a tweet said James is "strong on crime and borders, loves our Military, our Vets and our Second Amendment. He will be a star."

Both candidates have said they support Trump and have defended his trade and tariff policies, which Detroit-based automakers and other businesses say are hurting them.

