Republican Rep. Fred Upton secures 18th term in Congress

Republican U.S. Rep. Fred Upton won re-election to represent Michigan’s 6th District in Congress.

Upton has represented Michigan’s 6th District – which includes Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties and portions of Allegan and Calhoun counties – since 1987.

Although the district has been red for three decades, Upton has recently faced increasingly competitive challengers for the seat. He warded off Democratic State Rep. Jon Hoadley, who got 58% of the vote.

Upton declared victory early Wednesday morning, saying he is committed to the Problem Solvers Caucus to accomplish things in the House of Representatives.

"We absolutely have to come together for another COVID relief package that passes the bipartisan muster to aid our communities, health care providers, small businesses, schools, families, and the most vulnerable. Testing and an FDA-approved vaccine are critical to restoring our way of life," Upton's statement read. "I am set to work with anyone from either party to get the job done. Full steam ahead."

This victory cements Upton’s 18th term in Congress, which will run through 2022.

