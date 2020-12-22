ATLANTA — With the Jan. 5 runoff races now just a little more than a two weeks away, a final SurveyUSA Poll commissioned exclusively by 11Alive shows that Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are still holding onto their leads over Republican incumbents Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
But, thanks to contributing factors like caustic rhetoric on the integrity of the election system, the races are still anyone's to win.
According to the data, Ossoff has managed to widen his lead over Perdue since 11Alive's last poll on the Senate runoff, conducted a little over two weeks ago. Ossoff now leads Perdue 51% to 46% among those polled - up from his 50-to-48% lead.
Meanwhile, in the other runoff race, Warnock's lead over Loeffler remains unchanged from two weeks ago; he still holds a 52-to-45% lead. Both polls are within the margin of error, though.
At this moment, it appears both Democratic candidates may be benefitting from Republican infighting over who and what's to blame for President Trump's defeat in the Nov. 3 general election. Some in the GOP have laid blame at Republican leaders in Georgia and some extremist supporters of the president have suggested Republicans sit out the election.
Some Republican voters may be listening. According to the survey results, roughly 5% of the 690 registered voters are sitting out the election. More of those voters are Republican, with some believing either "the voting process is rigged" or that "their vote doesn't matter."
Overall, though, roughly 70% of voters say they have full or some confidence that the runoff election will be handled properly, and approve of the job the Secretary of State's office has done thus far.
Here's a full breakdown of the results.
Are you registered to vote in the state of Georgia? (Credibility Interval: ± 3 percentage points)
86% Yes
11% No
3% Not Sure
In January, Georgia will hold a runoff election for two United States Senate seats. Not everyone makes time to vote in a runoff. Which best describes you? (Credibility Interval: ± 4.7 percentage points)
5% Will Not Vote
7% Not Sure Whether Will Or Won't Vote
10% Almost Certain
52% Certain
25% Already Voted
2% Not Sure
Asked of 78 Registered Voters who are not likely to vote in the runoff: Which of these best describes why you are not voting in the runoff? (Credibility Interval: ± 12.8 percentage points)
14% Aren't That Interested
18% Don't Have Time
10% Don't Believe Your Vote Matters
16% Don't Like The Candidates
20% The Voting Process Is Rigged
3% Intentionally Boycotting The Runoff
8% Other Reason
11% Not Sure
Asked of 39 who say their vote doesn't matter, process rigged, or they are boycotting: We understand you aren't voting in the runoff. But just so we have a better sense of who is not voting, if you did vote in the runoff between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff, who would you vote for? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 16.1 percentage points)
45% David Perdue (R)
34% Jon Ossoff (D)
21% Undecided
Asked of 39 who say their vote doesn't matter, process rigged, or they are boycotting: And if you did vote in the runoff between Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock, who would you vote for? (Credibility Interval: ± 16.1 percentage points)
38% Kelly Loeffler (R)
31% Raphael Warnock (D)
31% Undecided
In the runoff election, how will you vote? (Credibility Interval: ± 5.1 percentage points)
32% By Mail
42% In Person Before Election Day
25% In Person On Election Day
1% Not Sure
On the ballot in January is a regular runoff and a special runoff. In the regular runoff for United States Senate how do you vote? (Credibility Interval: ± 5.1 percentage points)
46% David Perdue (R)
51% Jon Ossoff (D)
3% Undecided
In the special runoff for United States Senate, how do you vote? (Credibility Interval: ± 5.1 percentage points)
45% Kelly Loeffler (R)
52% Raphael Warnock (D)
3% Undecided
Should voters who vote by mail in the runoff election be required to submit a copy of their ID? Or not? (Credibility Interval: ± 4.4 percentage points)
67% Required To Submit ID
23% Not Required
10% Not Sure
Do you approve? ... Or disapprove? ... Of the job Brian Kemp is doing as Governor? (Credibility Interval: ± 4.7 percentage points)
12% Strongly Approve
33% Approve
26% Disapprove
19% Strongly Disapprove
10% Not Sure
Do you approve? ... Or disapprove? ... Of the job Brad Raffensperger is doing as Secretary of State? (Credibility Interval: ± 4.7 percentage points)
12% Strongly Approve
27% Approve
21% Disapprove
11% Strongly Disapprove
30% Not Sure
Do you approve? ... Or disapprove? ... Of the job Gabriel Sterling is doing as Voting Systems Manager in the Secretary of State's office? (Credibility Interval: ± 4.7 percentage points)
10% Strongly Approve
24% Approve
19% Disapprove
10% Strongly Disapprove
37% Not Sure
How much confidence do you that votes in the January runoff election will be counted accurately? (Credibility Interval: ± 4.7 percentage points)
40% Full Confidence
27% Some Confidence
18% Little Confidence
11% No Confidence
3% Not Sure
Both houses of the United States Congress will meet together to count the electoral votes on January 6, 2021. Should President Trump ask Republican members of Congress to object to the electoral votes from states where President Trump has been contesting the election results? Or should President Trump ask Republican members of Congress to allow the count to proceed without objection? (Credibility Interval: ± 4.7 percentage points)
32% Ask Members To Object
51% Ask Members To Allow Count To Proceed
17% Not Sure
Thinking about the entire United States, nationwide ... Do you, personally, think Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential election fair and square? Or Donald Trump won the 2020 Presidential election but votes were lost or changed to make it look like Trump lost? (Credibility Interval: ± 4.6 percentage points)
56% Biden Won Fair And Square
37% Trump Won Votes Lost/changed
6% Not Sure
If Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20 as President of the United States, will you wholeheartedly accept Biden as the new president? Reluctantly accept Biden as President? Or reject Biden as an illegitmate President? (Credibility Interval: ± 4.7 percentage points)
53% Wholeheartedly Accept
24% Reluctantly Accept
19% Reject
4% Not Sure
Methodology: The poll involved online interviews of 800 voting-age adults representative of Georgia's electorate between Dec. 16 and Dec. 20. Of those, 691 are registered to vote and 600 were determined to be likely to vote in the Jan. 5 runoffs.
The pool was weighted to U.S. Census targets for gender, age, race, education, home-ownership, and political party identification.