'NOT CONCEDING' says Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Kelley

The Republican gubernatorial hopeful says that he wants to see a 'publicly supervised hand recount to uphold election integrity.'

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley took to social media Wednesday morning to refute the results of the primary election.

Tudor Dixon was named as the Republican nominee for governor to face Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in November.

The Michigan Republican Party was the first to call the election in favor of Dixon an hour in a half after the polls closed on Tuesday. Shortly afterward, the Associated Press (AP) called the race for Dixon with around 25% of the precincts reporting.

"Looks like the 'testing' was not testing after all, and it was a release of their preferred and predetermined outcome," Kelley said in reference to election results test that the AP conducted leading up to the primary.

The AP says that two local TV stations in the state accidentally published mock election results while the AP was conducting a routine test of their systems.

"The randomly-generated numbers were not real election results, nor are they an indication of fraud," the AP wrote in a fact-checking article it published after the test.

Kelley went on to say "NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a publicly supervised hand recount to uphold election integrity," in an early morning Facebook post on Wednesday.

The gubernatorial candidate saw a bump in his polling numbers after he was arrested on misdemeanor charges for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ryan Kelley told 13 ON YOUR SIDE in an interview leading up to the primary election that he did not believe the 2020 election in Michigan legitimate and that he believes that President Biden did not win the 2020 election.

