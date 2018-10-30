LANSING — Republican Bill Schuette's gubernatorial campaign is canceling planned TV ads across Michigan in the final week of the race, except in the Detroit market.

Schuette on Tuesday nixed $445,000 worth of ads on broadcast stations in Grand Rapids, Flint, Lansing, Traverse City and Marquette. A planned $441,000 ad buy in metro Detroit is intact.

A Schuette spokesman says the campaign does not comment on ad strategy.

The cancellation of ads in those markets paid for by the Schuette campaign does not preclude other pro-Schuette ads in those markets paid for by supportive groups such as the Republican Governors Association and a pro-Schuette Super Political Action Committee, Better Jobs, Stronger Families.

The move comes days after campaign-finance reports showed Democrat Gretchen Whitmer with a financial edge and that Schuette had loaned his campaign $325,000. Whitmer and her allies have been outspending Schuette and his allies on the airwaves.

A poll released Monday by the Detroit News and WDIV-TV showed Whitmer leading 50 percent to 38 percent, with 9 percent undecided.

