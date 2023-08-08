x
Grand Haven mayor Catherine McNally fails to make it to November general election

Catherine McNally will not serve as Grand Haven's next mayor after losing to two challengers in the August primary election.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven voters are looking for a change in government as they turned out to the polls and said "no" to current mayor Catherine M. McNally.

Andrea Hendrick and Bob Monetza were the top two vote-getters in the Aug. 8 primary election and will move on to the general election in November. The winner of the election in November will be sworn into office for their two-year term in 2024.

Bob Monteza was previously the Mayor of Grand Haven before he lost to McNally in the 2021 general election.

McNally served a single term as Mayor of Grand Haven. A petition to recall McNally was approved by the county in October of 2022, but never went further than that.

Hendrick is currently sits on Grand Haven’s Board of Light & Power’s Board of Directors.

