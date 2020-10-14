Grand Haven Tribune hosting 2nd Congressional District debate

The virtual debate is between U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga and challenger Bryan Berghoef.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Tribune will host a virtual debate between U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga and challenger Bryan Berghoef Wednesday evening.

Both are running for the right to represent Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, the debate will take place starting at 7 p.m. It will be livestreamed on the Tribune’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ GHTribune.

The Tribune solicited questions from constituents that will be asked during the debate.

Huizenga, R-Zeeland, was first elected to Congress in 2010. In 2018, he defeated challenger Dr. Rob Davidson. Prior to that election, the Tribune hosted an in-person debate between the two.

Berghoef is a pastor from Holland. In 2016, he founded Holland United Church of Christ.

