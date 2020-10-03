GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The polling location for voters in Grand Rapids' precinct 20 has been changed for the primary election on Tuesday, March 10, due to unforeseen circumstances, according to the City of Grand Rapids.

Voters in the city's First Ward will now vote at St. Paul's Anglican Church instead of at Covenant Living of the Great Lakes.

RELATED: What's on primary ballots in West Michigan

The new location is also on Lake Michigan Drive NW near the original location.

Voters can check their voting location here.

Related Videos:

More election stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.



