GR City Commissioner election results

Three Grand Rapids city commissioners, one in each ward, are up for reelection in the midterms.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Grand Rapids, six commissioners are elected to represent the city’s three wards, with each ward receiving two commissioners. In the midterm election, three of the current commissioners are up for reelection, including First Ward Commissioner Kurt Reppart, Second Ward Commissioner Joseph Jones and Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear.

City commissioners serve overlapping four-year terms. Every two years, one commissioner from each ward is elected. Commissioners can only serve two four-year terms.

Commissioners hear the concerns of city residents and advocate for them in commission meetings. The commission also approves the city’s fiscal budget, oversees city development and strategic planning, and handles major projects.

Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on election night.

Click here for the full list of election results in Kent County.

Polls in Michigan are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’re in line when the polls close, you have the right to vote.

Helpful links for Nov. 8 midterm election

Click here to find out what is on your ballot.

Click here to find out if you are registered to vote.

Click here to find out how to register to vote.

Click here to find your polling place.

Click here to find out where to drop off your absentee ballot.

Click here to find more helpful links.

Stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE on election day for results, commentary and interviews with candidates.

We are streaming live on 13+ from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

To download 13+, go to Roku or Fire TV, then go to the Search option within the app, and search for 13 ON YOUR SIDE. Download the app for FREE and enjoy our exclusive content!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.