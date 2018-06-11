GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The City of Grand Rapids has implemented a new tool on Election Day, giving the community a chance to see voter turnout throughout the city.

The reports are based on data that precincts provide throughout the Tuesday, November 6. The tracker gives an estimate of voter turnout, but the official results may end up being different.

The tracker provides a percentage of voter turnout, a total number of registered voters and how many people have voted. There is also a graph of the hourly turnout.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Check out the tracker here.

