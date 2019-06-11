GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Voters in the city of Grand Rapids approved a permanent parks millage with 70 percent of the vote.

The current millage, which funds parks in the city of Grand Rapids, was enacted by voters in 2013 and it was set a .98 mills for seven years. It is set to expire at the end of 2020.

In August, the Grand Rapids City Commission proposed a permanent parks millage, which creates a dedicated fund for parks, pools and playgrounds in the city. The millage equates to about $70 a year for the average homeowner.

With the permanent parks millage approved, it will go into in effect starting Jan. 1, 2021.

There are 74 city parks and three city pools.

