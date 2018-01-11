GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- With five days to go until the Nov. 6 midterm election, the campaign trail is heating up for candidates across the state.

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, who is going up against Republican Bill Schuette, will be in West Michigan Thursday, Nov. 1. She will host events in Grand Rapids and Wyoming. Later in the day, Whitmer will travel to Lansing for a rally with former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Schedule of Events:

WHAT: Canvass Kickoff in Grand Rapids

WHO: Gretchen Whitmer, State Rep. Winnie Brinks, Rachel Hood

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 1, 1:00-1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Brinks/Hood campaign office, 1801 Breton Rd. SE Grand Rapids,

WHAT: Talking with voters at Donkey Taqueria in Grand Rapids

WHO: Gretchen Whitmer

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 1, 1:45-2:05 p.m.

WHERE: 665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

WHAT: Canvass Kickoff in Grand Rapids

WHO: Gretchen Whitmer

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2:15-2:35 p.m.

WHERE: ONE Campaign Office, 2935 Buchanan Avenue Southwest, Wyoming

WHAT: GOTV rally with VP Biden

WHO: Gretchen Whitmer, Garlin Gilchrist, Elissa Slotkin, Debbie Stabenow, Joe Biden

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 1, 5 - 8 p.m.

WHERE: Lansing Community College: Gannon Gym 422 N Washington Square, Lansing

