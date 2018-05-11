GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Democratic candidate for governor Gretchen Whitmer was in West Michigan, just 24 hours before Election Day Tuesday.

Whitmer was at Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids Monday morning at a Get Out The Vote rally. She will also head out to Wyoming to spend time at the Grand Rapids One Campaign office.

The two stops in West Michigan are part of Whitmer's 70-stop bus tour ahead of Election Day on November 6.

