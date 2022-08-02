Voters choose to support Holland Broadband Bond Proprosal

Voters passed the $30 million bond proposal that will fund the broadband fiber optic network for the city.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland residents approved a $30 million bond proposal that will provide broadband internet access to homes all over the city.

The proposal narrowly passed with 53% of voters saying they were in favor.

The Holland Board of Public Works put the plan for the fiber network together and will use the money for the engineering and design, acquisition, construction, installation and expansion of its fiber optics network.

The network will bring internet service to underserviced rural communities and provide some of the fastest residential internet connections in the region.

A 25-year millage will be used to pay back the $30 million bond at a rate of 1.5 mills for the first year and 1.12 mills for the remaining years. That equates to $1.50 and $1.12 per $1,000 of taxable property value.

The Holland Board of Public Works says that service will first be available in a couple of years.

