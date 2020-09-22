How to be a poll worker in Michigan

Michigan has 83 counties, 274 cities and 1,242 townships--all of which will need help with the election.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan election officials are asking for residents to consider volunteering to be poll workers this election season.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the state to encourage more people to volunteer to work the polls because election workers tend to be retired, older individuals who are more at risk of getting the virus.

Additionally, with a higher number of ballots being mailed in and the need to maintain social distancing at the polls, state election officials say more workers will be needed than before.

Election workers assist clerks, both at the in-person polling locations, and help count ballots.

Any registered voter is eligible to serve and will be paid for their time. If an individual is not registered, they can register to vote then sign up to be a poll worker.

“Election workers are the most valuable players in our democracy, and we can’t have successful elections without them,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

If you want to become a poll worker, fill out this form on the state's website. In order to become an election worker, you will need to attend trainings, submit a completed election inspector application and be appointed by the local board.

