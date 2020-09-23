Know where to vote and what you can expect to see on the ballot at your precinct.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here's a quick quiz: Do you know what ward you vote in? What precinct?

If you're not sure, there are two simple ways to find out.

First, the location of your polling place can be found on the Voter ID card you received when you registered to vote. As long as you are at the correct location, you will not need the card to vote. The Voter Identification card is simply for your reference, your name will appear on the registration list at your precinct.

Second, you can find your precinct by visiting the Michigan Voter Information Center website. Click on "Where is my polling place" and you'll be able to search using some basic information or with your driver's license.

After you fill out the form, click "search." If you're registered to vote, the location of your polling place will pop up, along with more information including a preview of the ballot or how to vote using an absentee ballot.

By searching at the Michigan Voter Information Center site, you'll also find out if you're not currently registered to vote. If no voter record matches your search criteria you will find a link to register to vote or contact your local clerk.

You can find all the information on the Michigan Voter Information Center main page.

