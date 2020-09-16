How to register to vote in Michigan

Here's some important information on the ways you can register to vote and some deadlines.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Nov. 3 general election is getting closer. You have to be a registered to voter to request an absentee ballot and participate in the election.

You can either register in person, by mail or online. Here's how you can register to vote in Michigan and some important deadlines. In order to register you must:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be 18 years old by the next election

Be a resident of Michigan and at least a 30 day resident of your city or township by Election Day

Not be confined in a jail or prison after being convicted and sentenced

If you have moved to a new city or township you need to re-register. Check your registration status here.

To register to vote online, you will need a Michigan driver's license or state ID. If you don’t have one, you can still register by mail or in person. Visit the Secretary of State’s website and fill out the forms. The deadline to register to vote online before the general election is Oct. 19.

To register to vote by mail, you can print off this form, fill it out and mail to your clerk’s office. You will need to provide some form of identification, either your Michigan driver’s license number, Michigan state ID number, the last four digits of your social security number, or a copy of other identifying forms like a pay stub, bank statement or license from another state.

The deadline to register to vote with this form is 15 days before the election, if you fill it out at a voter registration drive or deliver it to a county clerk. If you mail the form, it must be postmarked 15 days before the election, which is Monday, Oct. 19. After Oct. 19, it can be dropped off at a clerk’s office in person.

To register to vote in person, go to your local clerk's office. You have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to register in person. You will need to bring proof of eligibility and proof of residency.

Eligibility:

A Michigan resident (at the time you register) and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days (when you vote)

A United States citizen

At least 18 years of age (when you vote)

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

Residency:

Michigan driver’s license or state ID

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Paycheck or government check

Other government document

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.