How to vote in person?

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan election officials are encouraging residents to vote by mail this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but voting in person will still be option for people.

In order to vote in person, voters can head to the polls for early voting or on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Residents can see their polling place location by using this online tool, which also tells voters their registration status.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, according to the Department of State website. As long as someone is on the line to vote by 8 p.m., they are entitled to vote, even if they have to wait until after the polls close because of lines. The website also includes information about how voters with disabilities can vote.

Michigan voters are encouraged but not required to wear masks when voting in person, according to an executive order made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July.

The state’s bureau of elections has provided local jurisdictions with personal protective equipment and detailed protocols to ensure safety at the polls, according to the state website.

While the deadline to register to vote online or by mail is on Oct. 19, voters who haven’t registered by Election Day can still do so in person at their local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. Nov. 3. To register, residents must bring proof of eligibility and proof of Michigan residency.

At the poll, voters will be asked to show identification. Voters without identification can still vote if they sign a form beforehand explaining that they don’t have an ID.

