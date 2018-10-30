GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Congressman Bill Huizenga and Dr. Rob Davidson will meet for a debate Tuesday evening in Grand Haven.

The debate will take place in the Lakeshore Middle School auditorium, located at 900 Cutler Street. Seating is limited to 900 people.

The two are in the midst of a fiercely contested race to represent Michigan's 2nd Congressional District.

Our partner, the Grand Haven Tribune, is hosting the debate and will present the candidates with questions from their readers.

