Here's a list of important dates for Michigan voters

Open up that calendar app, because here are the important dates in order to ensure your vote is counted.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of this year's election, voters may have heard "act early." So, when exactly is early?

The first date to remember is September 24. That is when the State of Michigan will send out mail-in ballots to voters. Once a ballot is received voters should fill it out, mail in it, or drop it at their local clerk's office anytime before election day, on November 3.

September 24 is also the first day to vote early in-person. Voters can go to the city or township clerk’s office and cast a ballot anytime from September 24 until the day before the election on November 2.

If a voter is not registered vote yet -- mark October 19 on the calendar. It’s the last day to register to vote online. Click here to sign up. If this date is missed, voters can still register to vote in person at the clerk’s office until election day itself.

Absentee ballots were mailed to all Michigan voters ahead of the primary election in August 2020. If a voter did not receive an absentee ballot, an absentee ballot can be requested online before October 30. Absentee voters are encouraged to mail-in a ballot no later than October 20. Remember, so many people are voting absentee this year -- it could take longer for your ballot to arrive at your local clerk’s office.

The final important date to remember is Election Day, Tuesday, November 3. Voters can cast a ballot in-person as always at their designated precinct.

