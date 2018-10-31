LANSING, Mich. - Many Michiganders have already voted in the election. As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, the Grand Rapids Clerk's office said about 9,800 of the 14,000 absentee ballots had been returned.

"In a typical election, absent a big surprise, the polling you see about a week out is pretty accurate," Public Sector Consultants CEO Jeff Williams said. "This weekend is when you sit around the kitchen table, talk with friends, and the regular person starts paying attention to the election."

Williams believes all three state proposals will pass, but in this election, he said it's all about turnout, which could drastically skew the current polls.

"We don't know 100,000 extra people or 300,000 people or 500,00 extra people will show up at the polls," Williams said. "If they do, it's likely that they haven't voted before, meaning the models are not likely to have captured them, so some of the polls could be wildly off based on who shows up."

It may seem like you're seeing more campaign ads.

"Now in the last week before the election, you see lots of people going up on television because you're basically trying to reach everyone that hasn't voted absentee and they're all found in the same week of time," Williams said.

Tuesday, republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette, pulled hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of TV advertisements from most of the state, except for the southeast region.

"On one hand you can say this is a major retrenchment for Schuette's camp, it may not bode well for him, on the other hand you can say but he just pulled his direct ads, the Michigan Republican Party, national groups, other interest groups, still will be putting up a lot of ads for Bill Schuette," Williams said.

Overall, Michigan is likely to see a very large turnout.

"This is a very good year on the whole to be a Democrat, a challenging year if you're a Republican and we will all know for certain in about seven days," Williams said.

