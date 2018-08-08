Detroit-area businessman and Iraq War veteran John James won the Republican nomination Tuesday to run against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow this fall.

James, a political newcomer endorsed by President Donald Trump, defeated Sandy Pensler in Tuesday's primary, the Associated Press said late Tuesday.

With 55 percent of the state's precincts reporting, James had 344,514 votes, or 57 percent, to Pensler's 264,056, or 43 percent. In a statement, Pensler conceded and said he would support James in the general election.

James win was notable since in the days before the election, President Donald Trump not only endorsed James, who is an Army veteran who attended West Point and flew Apache helicopters in Iraq, but did a recorded robocall for voters on James' behalf (and that of Republican gubernatorial candidate and state Attorney General Bill Schuette, who also won).

In the call, Trump said, “John James is truly the real deal — he will be a star" in the Senate.

Stabenow, who is running for her fourth six-year term, was unopposed in the Democratic primary and is one of 10 Democratic senators up for election in states where Trump, as the Republican nominee, beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Polls have suggested that Stabenow is in a strong position to hold on to the seat for now and the Cook Political Report, which handicaps races, has the outcome in November currently pegged as "likely Democrat."

James helps to run his family's warehousing and logistics business in Detroit, a position he took up after returning from the Army. Pensler is an economist with an extensive legal and financial background, eventually starting his own capital investment firm and taking over manufacturing businesses.

In a statement after the AP called the race for James, he told Stabenow to get ready "for the fight of your political life."

“Michigan needs a combat veteran and job creator in the U.S. Senate. I don’t have a black message. I don’t have a white message," said James, who is African American, who criticized Stabenow for not doing enough to create or protect jobs. "I have a Michigan message. ... Washington has enough career politicians."

Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokesman David Bergstein said James "has shown time and again that he puts himself and his ideological views before Michigan families."

"That’s why he supported the GOP’s health care plan that spikes costs and slashes coverage for preexisting conditions, endorsed Betsy DeVos’ education policies that gut funding for public schools, and supports drastic cuts for Great Lakes funding." Bergstein said. "After a bruising primary, James has shown he is totally out of touch with Michigan voters.”

As for Pensler, he congratulated James and said he continues to support Trump's policies even if it didn't get the president's endorsement.

"I could not have even imagined running against the president’s endorsement, but life and politics are not always predictable," he said. "It has been a rough primary, but John James and I always said we would be friends after the primary and I believe that now as I did then."

