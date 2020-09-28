Jill Biden to make campaign stops in Michigan Tuesday

MICHIGAN, USA — Dr. Jill Biden, wife to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former U.S. Second Lady, will be making a couple of campaign stops in Michigan this week.
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Dr. Biden will tour a farm in Central Lake to hear how climate change is impacting Michigan farmers.
Afterwards, she will be joined by Chasten Buttigieg at a voter mobilization event in Traverse City. Biden will discuss the numerous ways Michiganders can cast their ballot early this year, including by mail, at a drop box location, and early in-person.
This is Biden's second visit to Michigan in recent weeks, as the campaign season ramps up. Earlier this month, she visited Grand Rapids and Battle Creek.
Michigan is a major swing state and has seen visits from President Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and current Second Lady Karen Pence.
