MICHIGAN, USA — Former Vice President Joe Biden is continuing to gain momentum in his bid for the White House. The Associated Press reports that Biden is projected to beat Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan.

The win adds to Biden's delegate advantage over Sanders, especially after he claimed victories in Missouri and Mississippi Tuesday night. In Michigan, 125 delegates were up for grabs.

As of 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday with 31% of precincts reporting, Biden has received 53% of the votes in state.

Six states held primaries on Tuesday. Of the races, Michigan awards the most delegates, followed by Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho and North Dakota.

The Associated Press said Biden's performance in Michigan shows his strength with working-class voters and African Americans, who are vital to winning the Democratic nomination.

Because of the number of delegates on the line and Michigan's unpredictable voting record, both Biden and Sanders were campaigning across the state over the weekend in a last minute appeal to voters.

In West Michigan, Biden visited Grand Rapids on Monday and touted his healthcare plan at Cherry Health. He also held a rally in Detroit later that night.

Sanders did win Michigan in 2016 beating Hillary Clinton who eventually won the nomination.

Next Tuesday, four states will hold primaries. They are, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. Biden was scheduled to hold a rally in Cleveland Tuesday night, but that was canceled due to concerns over coronavirus.

