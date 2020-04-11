Republican Rep. John Moolenaar secures 4th term in Congress

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar won another term in Congress.

Republican Rep. John Moolenaar won re-election to represent Michigan’s 4th District in Congress.

Moolenaar beat Democratic challenger Jerry Hilliard with 68% of the vote. Hilliard also competed in 2018, but lost by 15 percentage points.

Moolenaar has represented Michigan’s 4th District – which includes Clare, Grand Traverse, Gratiot, Isabella, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Montcalm, Osceola and Roscommon counties and portions of Shiawassee and Saginaw counties – since 2015.

He also previously served as a member of the Michigan State Senate and the Michigan House of Representatives.

“I want to thank the voters of mid and northern Michigan for trusting me once again to represent them in Washington. I am honored by their support and I will continue my bipartisan work to address the issues facing our nation. There’s a lot of work to do and my priorities will be helping Michigan families, defeating the virus, safely re-opening the economy, supporting our farmers, and protecting the Great Lakes.” Moolenaar said in a statement.

