John Moolenaar wins Republican nomination for Michigan's 2nd Congressional District

Republican incumbent John Moolenaar faced challenger Tom Norton in Michigan's 2nd District.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Republican incumbent John Moolenaar faced challenger Tom Norton in the primary election for Michigan's 2nd Congressional District.

ABC News has declared John Moolenaar the winner of the Republican primary for Michigan's 2nd Congressional District.

Moolenaar has served as the US Representative from Michigan's 4th Congressional District since 2015. The newly drawn Congressional District map placed him in the 2nd Congressional District for the 2022 election cycle.

The four term Congressman will face off against Democratic challenger Jerry Hilliard for the third time in the general election in November. Moolenaar has handedly defeated Hilliard in the two previous general elections.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.