Judge rejects immediate audit of Detroit-area election work

There is no evidence of widespread fraud anywhere in the 2020 election.

DETROIT — A judge has rejected a request to order an immediate audit of Detroit-area election results, saying the task was already planned by the state.

Wayne County Judge Tim Kenny says if the state fails to act, voters can pursue their case again in the Court of Claims.

Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Michigan by 154,000 votes, a result that was certified by the Board of State Canvassers. But some judges still are dealing with litigation.

