Kanye West will not appear on Ohio's presidential ballot after failing to meet filing requirements

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the signatures on the candidate applications did not match up.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It appears being elected President of the United States isn't as "Yeezy" as it looks.

Rapper Kanye West's application to appear on Ohio's presidential ballot was denied Friday by Secretary of State Frank LaRose. The decision came a little more than two weeks after West's campaign first filed for access, but the state says he did not meet the necessary requirements.

To appear as an independent presidential candidate in Ohio, individuals must obtain 5,000 valid signatures from registered voters in the state and submit the names of 18 potential electors for the purposes of the electoral college, should they win. It's unknown if West--running as a member of his self-developed "Birthday Party"--officially met either threshold, but it appears the main problem may have stemmed from just one signature.

The Secretary of State's Office released copies of both the original nominating petition and a statement of candidacy from the campaign, which included the signatures of both West and running mate Michelle Tidball. While West's signature appeared normal, Tidball's was clearly different on each paper, and therefore could not be verified.

LaRose issued the following statement:

"A signature is the most basic form of authentication and an important, time-honored, security measure to ensure that a candidate aspires to be on the ballot and that a voter is being asked to sign a legitimate petition. There is no doubt that the West nominating petition and declaration of candidacy failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification."