Keith Courtade, Mark Huizenga win state Senate primary vote

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — In the 28th District, the primary vote Tuesday determined that Mark Huizenga (R-Walker) and Keith Courtade will face off in the general election on Nov. 2 for a seat in the Michigan State Senate.

The Senate seat has been left vacant since former state senator Peter MacGregor was elected to become the Kent County treasurer in 2020.

Huizenga currently represents District 74 as a House of Representatives member. He has served West Michigan since 2005.

Courtade previously served on the Kent County Board of Commissioners as well as the Network180 Board of Directors, UAW LOCAL 730 Executive Board and the Wyoming-Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce.

