One Week Out: Kent County Clerk to provide election update

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Election Day is a week away and in anticipation, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons will provide an update Tuesday morning.

The Nov. 3 election is a week away and will go down in history as the first U.S. presidential election to take place during a global pandemic. Every day, new questions emerge as to exactly how that will impact the voting process.

For starters, Michigan set a record for the number of absentee ballot requests -- last month. The U.S. postal service recommends returning those, by mail, no later than Tuesday, Oct. 27.

However, an ongoing investigation by Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs suggests problems with on-time delivery, remain. A recent report shows that performance was below 80% in six districts across the country, including here in Michigan.

Safety is also top of mind for those planning to go to the polls in-person to vote. Clerks have spent months reassuring voters they will be safe and that precincts will adhere to CDC guidelines. However, some of fears have reemerged with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons will provide an update Tuesday morning. She will offer information on resources that help voters cast their ballots safely and securely.

Grand Rapids Clerk, Joel Hondorp, will join the city's postmaster on Wednesday, Oct. 28 to provide an update as well. They will talk about steps their taking to address the high number of absentee ballots and the process of getting to where they need to be on time.

