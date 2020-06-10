Watch Live: Kent County Clerk to provide election update, unveil a voting outreach campaign

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons will provide an update on the general election and unveil a voting outreach campaign.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Election Day just four weeks away, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons will provide an update on the general election, as well as unveil a voting outreach campaign.

The press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m.

Posthumus Lyons has previously said every election cycle is a busy one. However, 2020 is exceptionally so. She attributes the increase in absentee ballot requests to the COVID-19 pandemic and a 2018 constitutional amendment.

Proposal 3 made several changes to the state's election law, including allowing voters to register and vote on the day on an election; to automatically register to vote when applying for, updating or renewing a driver's license or state-issued personal identification card; to cast a straight-ticket vote in a general election; and to request absentee ballots without giving a reason.

Statewide, more than 2.39 million people have already requested absentee ballots, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office. At last check, Kent County has received just over 157,000 absentee ballot requests and is expected to continue climbing. An updated report of the absentee ballot request will be released Tuesday, Oct. 6.

