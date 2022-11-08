Election Results: Kent County Commissioner races

Along with major statewide races, Michiganders will choose between the 21 county commissioners in Kent County who are up for election.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County voters are deciding between the 21 county commissioners up for election.



Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on election night.

Commissioners serve two-year terms and represent districts with roughly the same population.

This year, two additional county commissioners will be added to the commission due to redrawing districts across the state. While 19 commissioners are currently serving, a total of 21 commissioners will appear on the ballot.

The role of commissioners varies from county to county. In Kent County, commissioners serve as representatives at the local level, where they listen to constituents’ concerns and represent residents at county committee meetings and Board of Commissioners meetings. Commissioners also create policies for the county, create and approve budgets, and raise money to support the county’s operations.

Polls in Michigan are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’re in line when the polls close, you still have the right to vote.

