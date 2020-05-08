Lakeshore Museum Center millage renewed by voters

63% of the total ballots were cast in favor of the renewal.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A millage renewal that supports the operation of the Lakeshore Museum Center was approved Tuesday in Michigan’s primary election.

The millage renewal request was for .3221 mills for 10 years. Muskegon County residents passed the renewal in a 21,469 to 12,590 vote. 63% of the total ballots were cast in favor of the renewal.

Now, the average homeowner in Muskegon County will pay about $32 per year, which will help fund the center.

The Lakeshore Museum Center collects and preserves the history of Muskegon County through exhibits and educational programs. For Muskegon County residents, admission to the museum is free, with periodic free days at Historic Sites that are part of the Lakeshore Museum Center.

The center includes the Hackley & Hume Historic Site, the Depression Era House Museum, the Fire Barn Museum and the Heritage Museum, as well as an archive building with photos and documents that's open by appointment and a collection center with 50,000 objects that tell the history of Muskegon County.

